Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Short Interest Up 126.7% in November

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, a growth of 126.7% from the November 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.62. 2,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,983. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.76. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $12.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on MDIBY. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €9.00 ($9.47) to €9.60 ($10.11) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €8.20 ($8.63) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

