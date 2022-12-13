MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 31.7% from the November 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

MedTech Acquisition Stock Up 15.4 %

MTACW stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.10. 1,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,711. MedTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.08.

Get MedTech Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MedTech Acquisition

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MedTech Acquisition stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MedTech Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:MTACW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 171,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MedTech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MedTech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.