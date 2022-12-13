MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEG. TD Securities raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on MEG Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MEG Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. National Bankshares cut their price target on MEG Energy from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded MEG Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.21.

Shares of MEG traded up C$0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.18. 1,514,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,832,857. MEG Energy has a 12-month low of C$10.03 and a 12-month high of C$24.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.49. The company has a market cap of C$5.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.99.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 410 square miles of mineral leases. It also develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

