Melcor Developments Ltd. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (TSE:MRD)

Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSE:MRD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Melcor Developments Stock Down 0.2 %

MRD stock traded down C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$343.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.65. Melcor Developments has a one year low of C$9.76 and a one year high of C$17.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$11.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Melcor Developments from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

About Melcor Developments

Melcor Developments Ltd. operates as a real estate development company in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Community Development, Property Development, REIT, Investment Property, and Recreational Property segments. It develops, manages, and owns mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail centers, and golf courses.

