MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA) Short Interest Down 58.8% in November

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp (NASDAQ:MEKA – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 58.8% from the November 15th total of 6,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 60,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MELI Kaszek Pioneer

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 17.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 52,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 7,812 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in MELI Kaszek Pioneer in the first quarter valued at $811,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth $510,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer by 102.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer during the first quarter worth about $29,000. 63.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MELI Kaszek Pioneer alerts:

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MELI Kaszek Pioneer stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.96. The company had a trading volume of 2,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,701. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.95. MELI Kaszek Pioneer has a twelve month low of $9.82 and a twelve month high of $13.00.

About MELI Kaszek Pioneer

MELI Kaszek Pioneer Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MELI Kaszek Pioneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.