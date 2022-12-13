MetaMUI (MMUI) Price Hits $0.13

MetaMUI (MMUI) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 13th. One MetaMUI coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000704 BTC on popular exchanges. MetaMUI has a total market cap of $61.08 million and approximately $104,277.79 worth of MetaMUI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MetaMUI has traded down 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

MetaMUI Coin Profile

MetaMUI was first traded on March 11th, 2017. MetaMUI’s official Twitter account is @muicommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. MetaMUI’s official website is sovereignwallet.network. The official message board for MetaMUI is sovereignwallet.medium.com.

Buying and Selling MetaMUI

According to CryptoCompare, “Identity-based meta blockchain for metamorphic digital currencies and tokenized securitiesThis report is closely related to the recent and growing literature on CBDCs. A strand of this literature focuses on the impossibility Trilemma in solving the CDBC design: identity, privacy, and programmability; as well as the current CBDC implementation-related issues, and how the identity-based blockchain of MetaMUI can solve these problems.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMUI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetaMUI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMUI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

