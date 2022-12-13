Meter Governance Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $38.16 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 2.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 13th. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for $2.28 or 0.00012731 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. Meter Governance has a total market capitalization of $38.16 million and approximately $922,347.99 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005596 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001138 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000659 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002727 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Meter Governance Coin Profile

Meter Governance (CRYPTO:MTRG) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,761,306 coins. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Meter Governance’s official website is www.meter.io.

Buying and Selling Meter Governance

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 40,000,000 with 16,745,977.26 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 2.22918906 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $884,992.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.