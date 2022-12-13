MetLife (NYSE:MET) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has $82.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $86.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on MET. Raymond James started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a market perform rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.91.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $73.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. MetLife has a 52 week low of $57.41 and a 52 week high of $77.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.42 billion, a PE ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 3.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 75.19%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.55, for a total transaction of $377,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,855.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the third quarter worth $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MetLife in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in MetLife by 1,065.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

