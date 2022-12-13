Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.

Shares of MCB opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $657.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MCB. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 411.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 558,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,742,000 after buying an additional 448,975 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after purchasing an additional 80,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after purchasing an additional 78,807 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 59.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 197,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,692,000 after purchasing an additional 73,548 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Metropolitan Bank by 87.9% in the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 155,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,760,000 after purchasing an additional 72,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

