Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) PT Lowered to $67.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $67.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.35% from the company’s current price.
Shares of MCB opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $657.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.18. Metropolitan Bank has a 12-month low of $55.11 and a 12-month high of $115.78.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, research analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
