Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4% during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $90.00 to $67.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Metropolitan Bank traded as low as $57.61 and last traded at $57.79. Approximately 943 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 77,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Metropolitan Bank

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 140,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,080,000 after buying an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 65,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Metropolitan Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $743,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 161.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 13,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 8,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Metropolitan Bank by 96.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 21,270 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Metropolitan Bank Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18.

About Metropolitan Bank

Metropolitan Bank ( NYSE:MCB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.31 million. Metropolitan Bank had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 15.14%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

