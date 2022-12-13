Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Position Boosted by Verition Fund Management LLC

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 588.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 164,189 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $10,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MU. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 979,255 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,134,000 after purchasing an additional 105,788 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 293.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,854,494 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $144,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,383,268 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 118.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 21,775 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 11,789 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 40,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. 79.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU opened at $55.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.76 and a 200-day moving average of $58.02. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.45 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 28.24%. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MU. TheStreet lowered shares of Micron Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Micron Technology from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.55.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

