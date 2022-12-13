Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.40

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 1.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 31st. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25.
Mid-America Apartment Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 3.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a dividend payout ratio of 111.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Mid-America Apartment Communities to earn $9.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.
Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3 %
NYSE:MAA traded up $2.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $165.69. The company had a trading volume of 23,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,196. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a P/E/G ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.94. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a twelve month low of $141.13 and a twelve month high of $231.63.
A number of research firms have weighed in on MAA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $178.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.85.
MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.
