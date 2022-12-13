Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP) Announces — Dividend of $0.69

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBIP – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.689 per share on Friday, December 30th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Midland States Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:MSBIP opened at $26.17 on Tuesday. Midland States Bancorp has a 12-month low of $24.45 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.59.

Get Midland States Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Midland States Bancorp

In other Midland States Bancorp news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $42,176.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 30,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $812,467.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Douglas J. Tucker acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.45 per share, with a total value of $50,900.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total value of $42,176.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,467.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,800 shares of company stock worth $125,296 in the last quarter.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Midland States Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Midland States Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.