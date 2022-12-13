MiL.k Trading Down 4.1% Over Last 7 Days (MLK)

MiL.k (MLK) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 13th. One MiL.k token can now be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00001465 BTC on popular exchanges. MiL.k has a market cap of $65.65 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MiL.k Token Profile

MiL.k was first traded on December 25th, 2019. MiL.k’s total supply is 986,245,419 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,387,956 tokens. MiL.k’s official message board is medium.com/milk-official-blog. MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here. MiL.k’s official website is milkalliance.io.

MiL.k Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it.There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MiL.k should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

