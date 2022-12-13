Mina Trading 2.3% Lower This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 13th. Mina has a market cap of $427.18 million and approximately $10.20 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mina coin can now be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00003107 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Mina has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Mina Profile

Mina launched on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 824,104,972 coins and its circulating supply is 772,313,616 coins. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Mina is minaprotocol.com/blog. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol.

Mina Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mina (MINA) is a cryptocurrency . Mina has a current supply of 824,104,972 with 771,401,587.8400393 in circulation. The last known price of Mina is 0.54350029 USD and is down -0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $7,139,895.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://minaprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mina directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mina should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mina using one of the exchanges listed above.

