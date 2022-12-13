Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.93.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MRTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup downgraded Mirati Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mirati Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $110.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mirati Therapeutics news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,728,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $330,225,000 after purchasing an additional 180,278 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,797,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $230,022,000 after buying an additional 40,963 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 1,803.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,447,460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,298,000 after buying an additional 2,318,853 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,615 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,977,000 after buying an additional 453,050 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,458,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 307,184 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ MRTX opened at $41.41 on Tuesday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $154.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.