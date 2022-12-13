Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $46.44. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 71,644 shares changing hands.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRTX. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $25,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 161.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $51,000.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.88.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

