Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $84.00 to $87.00. The stock had previously closed at $41.41, but opened at $46.44. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $37.99, with a volume of 71,644 shares changing hands.
Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. B. Riley began coverage on Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $73.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $100.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Mirati Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.
In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 1,726 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $155,667.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,423,231.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles M. Baum sold 69,256 shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $6,925,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.88.
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
