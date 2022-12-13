Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25 billion-$10.25 billion.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance
Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
