Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.90-$0.90 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $10.25 billion-$10.25 billion.

Mitsubishi Estate Stock Performance

Shares of Mitsubishi Estate stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Mitsubishi Estate has a one year low of $11.82 and a one year high of $18.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.79.

Get Mitsubishi Estate alerts:

Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 18 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.