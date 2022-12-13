Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF) Short Interest Up 75.7% in November

Monarch Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:GBARF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 172,000 shares, a growth of 75.7% from the November 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Monarch Mining Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of GBARF stock traded up 0.00 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 0.05. The company had a trading volume of 78,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,951. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is 0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 0.20. Monarch Mining has a one year low of 0.03 and a one year high of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Monarch Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

About Monarch Mining

Monarch Mining Corporation, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration and development of mining properties in Canada. It owns 295 square kilometers of mining assets, including the Beaufor mine, Croinor property, McKenzie property, Swanson property, and Beacon Mill. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Saint-Sauveur, Canada.

