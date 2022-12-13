Moonbeam (GLMR) Hits Market Capitalization of $189.89 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $189.89 million and approximately $8.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002216 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 6.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00077710 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00054904 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001251 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000350 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009597 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00023705 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004759 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000146 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,078,300 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

