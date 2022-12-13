Moonbeam (GLMR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $8.78 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 13th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $186.76 million and $8.78 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00002177 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Moonbeam has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00077470 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00054508 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001258 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000352 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00009624 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00023573 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001429 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004794 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,046,109,654 coins and its circulating supply is 482,131,283 coins. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam combines the best of both worlds: the familiar and easy-to-use tooling of Ethereum and the scalable, interoperable architecture of Polkadot.One of the design goals of Moonbeam is to create an environment that is as close as possible to Ethereum, and to offer a set of Web3 RPC endpoints that are compatible with Ethereum. However, Moonbeam is also a Substrate based chain, which means that it exposes Substrate RPCs, and that it has integral functionality that is powered by Substrate such as Staking, Governance, and other features which are not part of the Ethereum API.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

