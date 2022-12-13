Morgan Stanley Increases Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) Price Target to $30.00

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 7.61% from the company’s current price.

NTNX has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Nutanix from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on Nutanix to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nutanix to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Nutanix from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.58.

Nutanix Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. Nutanix has a 12-month low of $13.44 and a 12-month high of $33.72. The company has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.24 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total transaction of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,127,490.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Tyler Wall sold 7,243 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.93, for a total value of $166,081.99. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,964,757.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $114,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,576 shares in the company, valued at $6,127,490.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 112,852 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,546 in the last ninety days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Nutanix by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,272,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,802,000 after acquiring an additional 432,517 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Nutanix by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,241,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,016,000 after purchasing an additional 112,900 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,706,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,055,000 after purchasing an additional 28,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Nutanix by 6.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,380,055 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,653,000 after purchasing an additional 195,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

