MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Shares Gap Down to $4.27

Shares of MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.27, but opened at $4.16. MorphoSys shares last traded at $4.14, with a volume of 2,001 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut MorphoSys from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut MorphoSys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MorphoSys from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MorphoSys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.91.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

MorphoSys ( NASDAQ:MOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter. MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 357.89% and a negative return on equity of 688.39%. The company had revenue of $96.56 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.97) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that MorphoSys AG will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MOR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 122.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $101,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the second quarter worth $195,000. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys during the third quarter worth $344,000. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MorphoSys

(Get Rating)

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.