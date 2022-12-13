Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Sets New 52-Week High at $276.99

Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $276.99 and last traded at $272.43, with a volume of 1699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $270.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.00.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $45.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.83, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $248.66 and a 200 day moving average of $236.19.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.47%.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 128,423 shares of company stock worth $33,688,438. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Motorola Solutions

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $29,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 93.5% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

