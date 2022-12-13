M&R Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

M&R Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 932 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,775,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,003,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101,529 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MO stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.91. 76,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,073,884. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.35 and a 12-month high of $57.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.89.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

MO has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.64.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

