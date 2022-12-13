M&R Capital Management Inc. Has $256,000 Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,091 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.4 %

PM stock traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $103.01. 95,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,839. The firm has a market cap of $159.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.85 and a twelve month high of $112.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $92.83 and a 200-day moving average of $95.64.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

