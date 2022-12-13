M&R Capital Management Inc. Purchases 327 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,986 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.8% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 50.0% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 91.4% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 49.9% in the second quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 58.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:BIPC traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,986. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $53.64.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

