M&R Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 251 shares during the quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 78.6% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Odeon Capital Group cut Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.79.

Morgan Stanley Trading Up 2.2 %

MS traded up $2.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,787,884. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The stock has a market cap of $157.42 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $85.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.99%.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

