M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 399 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

M&R Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,364 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 399 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 16,688 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 94,666 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 18,299 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total transaction of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Vimal Kapur sold 7,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,555,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,882,864.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575 over the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ HON traded up $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $215.17. 56,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,541,844. The firm has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.83. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.63 and a 52-week high of $221.89.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 15.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $183.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.69.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

