M&R Capital Management Inc. Sells 400 Shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

M&R Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BP were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in BP in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in BP during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BP in the 1st quarter worth $1,147,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BP by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in BP by 5.0% in the first quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 28,043 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BP traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.88. The company had a trading volume of 287,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,492,154. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.03 and its 200 day moving average is $31.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.77. BP p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $25.33 and a 12-month high of $36.11.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $57.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.46 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a positive return on equity of 33.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.3604 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. BP’s payout ratio is -41.40%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BP from GBX 566 ($6.94) to GBX 603 ($7.40) in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of BP from GBX 527 ($6.47) to GBX 549 ($6.74) in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of BP from GBX 500 ($6.13) to GBX 560 ($6.87) in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BP currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.86.

BP p.l.c. engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, Customers & Products, and Rosneft segments. It produces and trades in natural gas; offers biofuels; operates onshore and offshore wind power, and solar power generating facilities; and provides de-carbonization solutions and services, such as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage.

