Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY) Plans $0.15 Dividend

Mr Price Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MRPLY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, December 9th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1517 per share on Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

Mr Price Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mr Price Group stock traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 25,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,349. Mr Price Group has a 1 year low of $9.05 and a 1 year high of $15.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.81.

Get Mr Price Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Investec upgraded Mr Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Mr Price Group Company Profile

Mr Price Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fashion retailer serving women, men, and children in South Africa and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Apparel, Home, Telecoms, and Financial Services. It offers clothing, underwear, footwear, cosmetics, babywear, school wear, and accessories; furniture and kids merchandise; sporting, outdoor, and fitness products comprising footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories; women's smart and casual fashion and intimate wear; and home textile and décor products for bedroom, living-room, bathroom, kitchen, and dining-room.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mr Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.