N Anthony Coles Sells 50,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 484,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,275. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CERE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.
Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics
Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile
Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.
See Also
