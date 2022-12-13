N Anthony Coles Sells 50,000 Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE) Stock

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) CEO N Anthony Coles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.67, for a total value of $1,333,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,115.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CERE traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.73. The stock had a trading volume of 484,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,275. The company has a quick ratio of 16.64, a current ratio of 16.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.86 and a fifty-two week high of $41.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.87 and a 200-day moving average of $28.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CERE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cerevel Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cerevel Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerevel Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Institutional Trading of Cerevel Therapeutics

Cerevel Therapeutics Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,405 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,752,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 67,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cerevel Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,847,000 after acquiring an additional 304,798 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,104,000.

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

