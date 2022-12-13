Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Nanophase Technologies Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.24. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Nanophase Technologies Company Profile

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications.

