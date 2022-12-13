Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX) Short Interest Up 600.0% in November

Nanophase Technologies Co. (OTCMKTS:NANX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 600.0% from the November 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 66,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Nanophase Technologies Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NANX opened at $1.33 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.33 and a beta of 1.24. Nanophase Technologies has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.49.
Nanophase Technologies Company Profile
