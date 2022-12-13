Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Natural Resource Partners Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE NRP opened at $44.34 on Friday. Natural Resource Partners has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.64 million, a PE ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.71.

Get Natural Resource Partners alerts:

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 70.51% and a net margin of 63.28%. The firm had revenue of $102.26 million during the quarter.

Natural Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Resource Partners

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Natural Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,787,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 960.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 422,180 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,681,000 after buying an additional 9,120 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Resource Partners by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,122,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. 38.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Resource Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in Appalachia, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties are located in the United States; oil and gas properties located in Louisiana; timber assets located in West Virginia; and trona ore mining operation and soda ash refinery are located in the Green River Basin, Wyoming.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Resource Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Resource Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.