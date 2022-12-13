NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 178,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 1,071,713 shares.The stock last traded at $6.57 and had previously closed at $6.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NWG. BNP Paribas lowered NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 370 ($4.54) in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 400 ($4.91) to GBX 370 ($4.54) in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded NatWest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.15.

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NatWest Group

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Research analysts forecast that NatWest Group plc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 19.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,206,000 after acquiring an additional 831,101 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in NatWest Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,143,000 after acquiring an additional 107,995 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in NatWest Group by 35.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,107,000 after acquiring an additional 576,589 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 4,622.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,373,000 after acquiring an additional 2,042,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in NatWest Group by 8.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,762,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 134,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Stories

