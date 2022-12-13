Needham & Company LLC Begins Coverage on BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BRBR. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on BellRing Brands from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.63.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Trading Up 1.4 %

BellRing Brands stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,403. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.10. BellRing Brands has a 52 week low of $20.20 and a 52 week high of $29.09.

Institutional Trading of BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $379.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.75 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 6.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 239.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 24,406 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of BellRing Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,342,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after acquiring an additional 33,081 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.