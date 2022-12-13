Neo (NEO) Price Reaches $7.18 on Top Exchanges

Neo (NEO) traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 13th. Neo has a total market capitalization of $506.30 million and approximately $73.15 million worth of Neo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neo coin can now be purchased for $7.18 or 0.00040680 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Neo has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar.
Neo Profile
Neo (NEO) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Neo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,538,831 coins. Neo’s official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Neo is https://reddit.com/r/neo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Neo’s official website is neo.org. The official message board for Neo is medium.com/neo-smart-economy.
Buying and Selling Neo
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neo using one of the exchanges listed above.
