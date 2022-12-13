NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in NeoGenomics by 149.5% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in NeoGenomics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS bought a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

