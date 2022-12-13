NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.70.
Several research firms recently weighed in on NEO. BTIG Research lowered NeoGenomics to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Benchmark lowered NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.
NeoGenomics Trading Up 2.3 %
NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a current ratio of 7.10. NeoGenomics has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 1.01.
NeoGenomics Company Profile
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
