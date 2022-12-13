Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Nevsun Resources (TSE:NSU – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:NSU)’s stock price rose 0.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.00 and last traded at C$6.00. Approximately 12,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 192,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.99.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.00. The firm has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of -50.00.
About Nevsun Resources
Nevsun Resources Ltd. engages in the mining and development of mineral properties in Europe, Africa, and North America. It explores for gold, copper, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's principal assets include Timok project, a copper-gold development project in Serbia; and Bisha copper- zinc mine in Eritrea.
