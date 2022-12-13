New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.32 Per Share

New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This is a boost from New Mountain Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

New Mountain Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NMFC stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.83. 2,989 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 327,351. New Mountain Finance has a fifty-two week low of $11.09 and a fifty-two week high of $14.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.46.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a net margin of 38.82% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $78.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.02 million. On average, analysts forecast that New Mountain Finance will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New Mountain Finance

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 0.7% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 184,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 1.2% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 331,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,824,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in New Mountain Finance in the third quarter valued at $478,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 22.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 136,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in New Mountain Finance by 7.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 12,984 shares during the last quarter. 31.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NMFC shares. B. Riley started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Friday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance from $13.00 to $12.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Hovde Group decreased their price objective on shares of New Mountain Finance to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About New Mountain Finance

(Get Rating)

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

