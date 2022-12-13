New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Stephens

Stephens upgraded shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Stephens currently has $8.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Compass Point cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New York Community Bancorp to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. They set an equal weight rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.94.

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $8.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.41. New York Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.56.

New York Community Bancorp Dividend Announcement

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. New York Community Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.53 per share, with a total value of $51,180.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at $102,360. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of New York Community Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,399,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 120,929 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $589,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 23.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 59.0% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 38,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 24.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

