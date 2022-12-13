NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:NXDT)

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 12.88 on Tuesday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of 11.06 and a 1-year high of 17.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of 12.90 and a 200-day moving average of 14.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 6,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of 14.79 per share, with a total value of 100,009.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately 672,930.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust news, insider James D. Dondero acquired 50,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 12.28 per share, with a total value of 616,529.68. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,738,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately 45,914,367.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur B. Laffer bought 6,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.79 per share, for a total transaction of 100,009.98. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 45,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 672,930.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 198,232 shares of company stock worth $2,639,336 in the last 90 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

About NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the third quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $146,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the second quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust in the first quarter valued at $347,000.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

