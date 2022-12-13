NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Fundamentun LLC

Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the quarter. Fundamentun LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 51.3% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $826,368.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,613,847.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,215 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,360 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NEE stock opened at $86.55 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $79.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 87.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.90.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

