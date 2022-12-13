NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP) Short Interest Down 31.3% in November

NextPlay Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 405,200 shares, a drop of 31.3% from the November 15th total of 590,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextPlay Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NXTP. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in NextPlay Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies during the first quarter worth $64,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 9.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 912,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 81,227 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 13.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,423,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 418,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in NextPlay Technologies by 757.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 133,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 118,264 shares during the last quarter. 22.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextPlay Technologies Trading Down 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ NXTP traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.12. 1,106,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,566. NextPlay Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.11 and a 12-month high of $1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.99.

About NextPlay Technologies

NextPlay Technologies ( NASDAQ:NXTP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 672.99% and a negative return on equity of 59.85%. The business had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.95 million. As a group, research analysts expect that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, digital asset products and services, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations in the United States, Puerto Rico, Europe, and Thailand. The company operates through three segments: Media, FinTech, and Travel.

