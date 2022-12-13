Nexum (NEXM) Trading Up 71.6% Over Last Week

Nexum (NEXM) traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 12th. In the last seven days, Nexum has traded up 71.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexum token can currently be purchased for $0.0834 or 0.00000486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexum has a market cap of $829.00 million and $338,314.37 worth of Nexum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexum Profile

Nexum launched on January 4th, 2022. Nexum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Nexum’s official Twitter account is @coinnexum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexum is nexum.ai. The official message board for Nexum is link.medium.com/fqymouuhimb.

Nexum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexum (NEXM) is the utility token that aims to power the multi-billion Shipping & Oil industry.NEXM is designed to unbank the shipping industry.Nexum Token aims to become the main element of tokenization in shipping and oil transactions worldwide, providing alternative financial tools and introducing DeFi, driving innovation in the shipping industry.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexum using one of the exchanges listed above.

