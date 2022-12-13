NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Short Interest Update

NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,800 shares, a decrease of 36.7% from the November 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered NI from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

NI Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NODK stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,866. NI has a fifty-two week low of $12.55 and a fifty-two week high of $19.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $89.18 million for the quarter. NI had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 15.12%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orchard Capital Managment LLC raised its position in shares of NI by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 319,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,418,000 after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of NI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NI by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NI by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of NI by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. 26.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NI Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company's products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

Read More

