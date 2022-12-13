NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.40-$7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.17 billion-$2.19 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.18 billion.

NICE Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NICE stock opened at $203.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.67. The company has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.12, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. NICE has a 1 year low of $164.65 and a 1 year high of $312.00.

Get NICE alerts:

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. NICE had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $554.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.49 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NICE will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have weighed in on NICE. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of NICE from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NICE from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 0.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in NICE by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NICE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connecting them using real time AI-based routing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.