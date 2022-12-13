NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Position Trimmed by Park National Corp OH

Park National Corp OH lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 253,174 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,394 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Park National Corp OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in NIKE were worth $21,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 6,607 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.7% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,298 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.7% in the first quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 30.7% in the first quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total value of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NIKE Stock Up 0.5 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.46.

NYSE NKE traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $112.65. 177,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,963. The company’s 50-day moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.98. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $171.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $176.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.53%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

