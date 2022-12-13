Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY) Price Target Raised to 93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from 85.00 to 93.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NHYDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lowered their price target on Norsk Hydro ASA from 100.00 to 90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from 85.00 to 78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of Norsk Hydro ASA from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.60.

NHYDY stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. Norsk Hydro ASA has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $10.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.64.

Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDYGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.26 billion during the quarter. Norsk Hydro ASA had a return on equity of 26.48% and a net margin of 14.65%. On average, analysts forecast that Norsk Hydro ASA will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a $0.1134 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 8.49%. Norsk Hydro ASA’s payout ratio is presently 30.68%.

Norsk Hydro ASA engages in the power production, bauxite extraction, alumina refining, aluminium smelting, remelting, and recycling activities; and provision of extruded solutions worldwide. It operates through Bauxite & Alumina, Aluminium Metal, Metal Markets, Extrusions, and Energy segments. The Bauxite & Alumina segment engages in bauxite mining activities, production of alumina, and related commercial activities, primarily the sale of alumina.

