Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 135,115 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,080 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $64,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 666.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 100.0% during the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 86 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NOC shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 target price on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Northrop Grumman from $516.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $537.43.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.2 %

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Shares of NOC stock opened at $535.18 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $518.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.44. The stock has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

